Ernest “Ernie"/"Ern” Greg Cruz, of Mangilao, passed away June 4 at the age of 49. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon June 30 at The Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, Mangilao. Interment to follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

