Ernest "Ern" Matthew Camacho Elatico, of Pulantat, Yona, died on Dec. 27, 2020 at the age of 55. Nightly rosary is being held at 8 p.m. at #138 Pedro O. Camacho Road, Yona. Last respects will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Jan. 23 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Interment will follow at the Guam Memorial Park. Memorial Mass will be offered at 9 am. Jan. 24, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Yona.

Tags

Load entries