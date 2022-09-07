Ernest “Ernie/Sonny” Pablo Villaverde, of Chalan Pago, died Sept. 1 at the age of 63. Mass of Intention, followed by rosary, are being offered at 5 p.m. Sept. 7, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8, 5 p.m. Sept. 9 and 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, Chalan Pago. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Catholic Church, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

