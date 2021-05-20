Ernest Reyes Quintanilla, also known as “Ernest Tata,” familian Orong, of Agat, died May 15 at the age of 68. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 5. Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Final blessing will commence at noon. Private cremation will follow.

