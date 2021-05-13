Ernesto "Boy" Legaspi Gimenez, of NCS Dededo, died May 10 at the age of 75. Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 22 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police arrest woman accused of blocking traffic, assaulting cops
- GPD: Shots fired following pursuit of stolen jeep, two arrested
- Need proof of COVID-19 vaccination for travel? Here's how to get it
- Complaint: Warrant leads to drug arrest
- School official: Quick removal of masks for graduating class photo was an anomaly
- Woman admits to stillbirth scam
- Tuck's accuser: 'He started touching me'
- Attempted murder suspect denied release with electronic monitoring
- GPD: Man arrested after grabbing officer’s gun
- Micronesia Mall parent announces new leadership
Images
Videos
“It’s an awakening for me. This is how we should be working together.” Read more
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
Guam has over 167,000 residents and the CNMI has over 57,000. For most citizens, the most common exercise of civic power is voting. In 2020, a… Read more
- Fedor Simanov
I, Fedor Simanov, Russian human rights defender and dissident, am making this statement in order to put attention of the public and the govern… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In