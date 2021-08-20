Ernesto Mendres Madlangbayan, of Dededo, died Aug. 17 at the age of 90. Mass of Intention is being held nightly at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday (lower level), and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (upper level). Viewing and last respects will be held from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 27 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m., at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level), Dededo. Cremation service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

