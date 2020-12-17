Ernesto Pineda Pangilinan, of Dededo, died on Dec. 13 at the age of 72. Rosary is being prayed virtually at 10:30 a.m. at https://bit.ly/34fz9I4. Viewing and last respects may be paid on Dec. 21 from 1:30-4 p.m. at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Cremation services will be held on Dec. 22 at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

