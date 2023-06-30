Ernesto “Ernie” Reyes, of Yigo, passed away May 13, 2022, in Connecticut, U.S.A. at the age of 78. Rosaries are prayed nightly at 5:20 p.m. from June 30-July 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Remains will be laid to rest July 15 in Liganas, Iloilo, Philippines.

Tags

Load entries