Ernie "Ern" Junior Guzman Salonga, of Maina, died on Aug. 26 at the age of 50. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. at the family residence located at 155 Binakle Road, Maina, Guam. Last day of rosary is Sept. 3. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 a.m.to noon on Sept. 8 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Purification Church, Maina. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

