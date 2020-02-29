Esmenio Pagatpatan Pascua, also known as “Eniong” and “Smith,” of Dededo, died Feb. 22 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention is being offered nightly at Santa Barbara Church (lower level) in Dededo at 6 p.m. weekdays, followed by rosary. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
