Esperanza “Anching” Avecilla Patacsil, of Mangilao, died Nov. 2. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be offered at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (upper level) in Dededo, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

