Esperanza Reyes Pablo died on Oct. 22. Last Respects will be on Nov. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Mills. Mass for Christian Burial is at noon at San Miguel Catholic Church.
Esperanza Reyes Pablo
Vanessa Wills
