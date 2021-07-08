Esperanza Torre Bost, of Chalan Pago, died on June 30 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention will be held at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago until July 19 as follows: 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday; 5:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. on Sunday. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 20 at Ada’s Mortuary in Sinajana. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Church in Chalan Pago. Interment services will follow immediately at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

