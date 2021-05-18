Estafania Cabrera Tenorio, of Yigo, died on May 14 at the age of 54. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on May 27 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

