Estella Angoco Aguon, familian Angoco, of Ordot, died Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 85. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
