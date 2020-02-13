Ester Leon Guerrero Benavente, familian Nacha/Bobo, of Dededo died Feb. 12 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays in the lower level, 5 p.m. weekends in the upper level at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Last respects will be from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cruise ship denied entry at Guam port
- Cameron: Hagåtña not for the homeless
- 'Remorseful' killer gets 10 years
- Governor to explore financing for new hospital
- Thousands of aircraft carrier sailors visiting
- Guam denies cruise ship entry
- House passes bill that reimburses about $40M in EITC to GovGuam
- Suspect in Saipan drug smuggling case released from prison
- 6 beaches polluted
- Trip cancellations double in 2 days
Images
Videos
Former Sen. Judith Guthertz testified on Wednesday as one of the victims in the machete attack near the entrance to the University of Guam last year. Read more
The Deep
- By Pam Eastlick
It’s time to go exploring in the tech file and it looks like it won’t be too long until you’re wearing your computer. In a paper published in … Read more
- By Dr. Vincent Taijeron Akimoto
Frightened voices cry into a quiet city darkened by the fear of the novel coronavirus. Lonely, searching voices meet across the black urban ca… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In