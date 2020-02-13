Ester Leon Guerrero Benavente, familian Nacha/Bobo, of Dededo died Feb. 12 at the age of 93. Mass of Intention is being offered at 6 p.m. weekdays in the lower level, 5 p.m. weekends in the upper level at Santa Barbara Church in Dededo. Last respects will be from 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 20  at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.  Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries