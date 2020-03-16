Esther Asprer Caasi, of Dededo, died March 12 at the age of 84. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. March 20 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon. Interment service will follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens in Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries