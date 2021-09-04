Estrella "Ester" Martinez Calata

Estrella "Ester" Martinez Calata, of Dededo, died on Aug. 29 at the age of 86. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends  at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last day of rosary will be Sept. 7. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. on Sept. 7 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Upper Level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

