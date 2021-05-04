Estrella "Lola Remy" W. Flores, of Dededo, died on April 30 at the age of 79. Rosary is being prayed nightly at 6:30 p.m. at 228 Lemai St. Sto. Niño De Maligaya, Latte Heights, Mangilao. Funeral service will be announced at a later date.
