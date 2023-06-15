Eufemia “Pening” Agpalasin Aguilar, of Dededo, passed away June 10 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention will be held at 6 p.m. and Nightly rosary will be said after at the lower level of Santa Barbara Parish Church, Dededo. Last respects will be from 8-11 a.m. July 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at San Vicente Ferrer & San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang Barrigada.

