Eufemia “Pening” Agpalasin Aguilar, of Dededo, passed away June 10 at the age of 89. Mass of Intention will be celebrated at 6 p.m. and nightly rosary will be said after Mass at the lower level of Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 6 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at San Vicente Ferrer and San Roke Catholic Church, Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

