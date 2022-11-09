Eugene “Gene” Cesar Tuncap De Guzman, of Piti, died Nov. 4 at the age of 61. Last respects will be held from 9, 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church, Tamuning. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada.

