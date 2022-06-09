Eugene "Gene" San Nicolas Santos, of Chalan Pago, died June 5 at the age of 60. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. nightly at St. Therese Chapel behind Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. June 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. June 16 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, Hagatña. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

