Eugene "Gene" San Nicolas Santos, of Chalan Pago, died June 5 at the age of 60. Rosary is being prayed at 5:30 p.m. nightly at St. Therese Chapel behind Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. June 16 at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagatña. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries