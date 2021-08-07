Eugenia Sablan Roberto, of Anigua, died Aug. 3 at the age of 87. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7:30 p.m. at the family residence. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in Ordot. Interment will follow at Pigo Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries