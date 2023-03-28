Eugenio “JR” Milliones Vegafria, Jr., of Malojloj, Inalåhan, passed away March 24 at the age of 67. Mass of intention is being offered at 7 a.m. Monday-Thursday, at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Yona. Last respects will be held from 8-9 a.m. March 31 at San Isidro Catholic Church in Malojloj, Inalåhan. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at noon followed by private cremation.

