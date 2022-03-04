Eulogio Burcer Bonto, of Yigo, died Feb. 8 at the age of 81. Rosary is being prayed at 7:30 p.m. nightly via Zoom. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 a.m.-noon March 5 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

