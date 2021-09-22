Eulogio Trimania Alger

Eulogio "Eloy" Trimania Alger, of Dededo, died on Sept. 13 at the age of 84. Mass of Intentions are being offered at Santa Barbara Church weekdays at 6 p.m. (lower-level), Saturday 5 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. (upper-level). Viewing and last respects will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Private cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona. 

