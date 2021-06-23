Eusebio Rosario Diaz of Dededo, died June 1 in Metro Manila, Philippines, at the age of 82. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, July 10 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Public Health guidelines regarding number of individuals attending, use of face masks and social distancing will be followed and strictly enforced.

