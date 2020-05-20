Eutiquio Palen Beloy, of Yigo died May 1 at the age of 87. Private funeral services are being held at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Social Security beneficiaries to receive economic impact payments next month
- $634K in Guam tax refunds to be mailed this week
- 'Guam needs us more than New York'
- Cops rush into burning apartment, save family with 8 kids
- Civil Defense chief won't sign hotel contracts
- 10,000 more Economic Impact Payments printed
- ‘Finally!’ – residents voice relief as checks arrive
- GPA, GWA spend $2M in double pay
- Governor: No violations of law
- Roku gets a lift from home-viewing surge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
There isn't a shortage of elected officials wanting to help police officers, firefighters and health care workers get some form of compensatio… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
During these past weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, we’ve been consumed with old and new ideas about work. For millions of people, their minds hav… Read more
- By Dave Duenas
As a potential candidate for the 36th Guam Legislature, I am finding it very difficult and am now faced with a situation in light of the COVID… Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In