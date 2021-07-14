Eva Bautista Gaza, of Tamuning, died July 12 at the age of 92. Mass of Intention is being offered at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning as follows: 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Last respects will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. July 28 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic St. (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.

Tags

Load entries