Eva Marie Cruz Taisipic, known as "Marie," familian Tagalu/Nanda/Tongue, of Yigo, died March 7 at the age of 43. Nightly rosary is being offered at 7 p.m. at 170 Apache Lane, Yigo, and via Zoom Livestream (Meeting ID: 791 6987 2412 and Passcode: 18uVGZ). Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. March 29 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Yigo, followed by interment at Vicente A. Limtiaco Memorial Cemetery in Nimitz Hill, Piti.

