Eva Untalan Bautista Gaza died on July 12 at the age of 92. Last respects will be held July 28 at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding at 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Anthony/St. Victor Catholic Church in Tamuning at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua.
