Eva Westfall Flores, of Afame, Sinajana, died Feb. 26 at the age of 61. Rosaries are being prayed at Saint Therese Chapel in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña after Mass, which will be held: 6 p.m. Monday-Friday; 5 p.m. Saturday; 5:45 a.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

