Evangelina "Vangie" Fernando Tangalan, of Dededo, died Jan. 14 at the age of 61. Rosary is being prayed at 7 p.m. nightly at the Sison Residence. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 10 - 11:45 a.m. Feb. 3 followed by Mass of Christian burial at noon, at Sta. Barbara Church, Upper Level, Dededo. Interment services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries