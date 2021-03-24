Evangeline Taimanglo Sunega, also known as “Vangie," familian Talo, of Sinajana, died March 3 at the age of 50. Last respects will be held from 8:30-11:30 a.m. April 12 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be offered at noon at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana, followed by interment at Guam Memorial Park.

