Evelyn Abua Madrazo, of Harmon, died at the age of 64. Last respects will be held from 9:30-11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Ada's Mortuary. Mass will be held at noon at San Juan Bautista Church in Ordot. Burial services at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada. For safety reasons, the family asks that everyone follow COVID-19 guidelines in the use of face masks and social distancing. Livestream will be available on the Ada’s Mortuary website.

Tags

Load entries