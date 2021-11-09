Evelyn Debra Vegafria, of Santa Rita, died on Oct. 27 at the age of 57. Rosaries are being prayed nightly at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Last respects will be from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home in Barrigada Heights. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Santa Rita. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

