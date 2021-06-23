Evelyn Gogo Eustaquio, fondly known as “Mom Ev”, familian “Bonik” of Yona, died on June 17, at the age of 72. Final rosary will be held at 7 p.m., June 25 at 277 As Ramon Road, Yona. Last respects will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. July 9 at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. on July 10 at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

