Sister Evelyn Pereira Muna died Jan. 3 at the age of 93. Daily Mass and rosary schedule is as follows: 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 5; 5 p.m. Mass and 6 p.m. rosary Jan. 6-7; 9:30 a.m. Mass and 10:30 a.m. rosary Jan. 8; 5:30 p.m. rosary and 6 p.m. Mass Jan. 9-11. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Academy of Our Lady of Guam. Funeral Mass will follow at noon at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, Hagåtña. Interment service will take place at Pigo Catholic Cemetery, Hagåtña. Daily Mass, rosary, and funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.
