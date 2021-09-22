Exever Mandac Agag, of Yigo, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 64. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Interment Services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

