Expedito Llagas Florida, of Dededo, died Dec. 1 at the age of 81. Last respects will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Dec. 27 at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Cremation will follow.
Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, in a press briefing Thursday, shared his assessment that the COVID-19 omicron variant most likely has reached Guam.
Why is it that we Americans seem to need a war to be happy? It's not that we start the wars exactly, but we embrace them with a strange fervor…
At the Zoom roundtable led by Sen. Nelson the other day, I reminded the panel of the critical importance of the CT value used in PCR testing.
