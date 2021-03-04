Father Agustin Aguon Gumataotao, of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, died on Feb. 12 at the age of 65. Mass of Intention and rosary are being offered at St. Jude Church in Sinajana, with the following schedule: 6 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. Mass from March 17-March 19; 4 p.m. Rosary and 5 p.m. Mass on March 20; 7:30 a.m. rosary and 8:30 a.m. Mass on March 21; 6 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. Mass on March 22 and 23. Mass on March 20 and 21 will be extended to the parking lot. Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on March 24 at the St. Fidelis Friary. On March 24, rosary will be prayed in the evening at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 7 p.m. On March 25, a rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. followed by the Memorial Mass at 7 p.m. at St. Jude Church in Sinajana. Services will be broadcast on 98.4, though it will be limited to a quarter-mile range. It also will be streamed live at facebook.com/St.JudeChurchSinajana. COVID-19 protocols and occupancy capacity directives will be observed at St. Jude Thaddeus Church and St. Fidelis Friary.

