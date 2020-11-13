Fausta Katsuta, of Dededo, died Nov. 9 at the age of 67. Viewing and last respects will be held Nov. 13 at Our Lady of Peace Funeral Home, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Santa Barbara Catholic Church, Dededo. Interment service will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens, Windward Hills, Yona.

