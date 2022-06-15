Fay Flores Rivera, familian Apu, of Mongmong, and formerly of Tamuning and Inalåhan, died June 10 at the age of 91. Rosary is being said and Mass of Intention is being celebrated as follows: Rosary at 5:25 p.m., followed by Mass at 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and rosary at 4:25 p.m., followed by Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Last respects will be held from 8-11 a.m. July 23 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass for a Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.

