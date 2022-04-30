Faye Renee Cruz Nauta, familian Emma, of Sånta Rita-Sumai, died April 25 at the age of 50. Viewing and last respects will be held from 9-11 a.m. May 17 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel in Windward Hills, Yona. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Sånta Rita-Sumai. Private cremation service to follow.

