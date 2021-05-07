Fe Ada Cruz, also known as “Auntie Tofin/Fina,” familian Balaku, of Windward Hills, Yona, and formerly of Leyang, Barrigada, died April 3 at the age of 77. Virtual rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact family for logon information. Rosaries will end April 11. Last respects will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. May 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. May 8 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
Most Popular
Articles
- Runner fights off muggers in Tumon
- Cancer patient dies waiting for medicine
- Lawsuit: School counselor molested boy up to 100 times
- Feds seize 34 pounds of meth
- Man high on butane allegedly attacks Tamuning vice mayor
- 'Worth it': American expat in Thailand travels to Guam for vaccine, vacation
- Guam Labor: Turn in complete documents or risk losing PUA
- CDC raises Guam's risk level to 3
- Tourism reopening delayed
- Port Authority employee arrested after caught with drug paraphernalia
Images
Videos
Writings on the Wall
- Ronald McNinch
A couple of weeks ago, I talked about the Truman Scholars I worked with over the last quarter century. I forgot to mention that I had a wonder… Read more
- Ken Leon-Guerrero
Dear President Biden, Read more
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In