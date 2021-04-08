Fe Ada Cruz, also known as “Auntie Tofin/Fina,” familian Balaku, of Windward Hills, Yona and formerly of Leyang, Barrigada, died April 3 at the age of 77. Virtual rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Please contact family for log-on information. Rosaries will end on April 11. Last respects will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 7 at Guam Memorial Funeral Home in Leyang, Barrigada. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. on May 8 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park.
