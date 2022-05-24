Fe Cortez Villanueva, of Tumon, died recently at the age of 71. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. May 26 at Harvest Baptist Church in Barrigada followed by a memorial service at 11:45 a.m. Private cremation will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

