Federico C. Ocampo, Jr.

Federico C. Ocampo, Jr.

Federico C. Ocampo, Jr., of Yigo, died on Sept. 21 at the age of 43. Mass of Intentions are being offered nightly at 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Yigo. Viewing and last respects will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 30 at Our Lady of Peace Memorial Chapel, Windward Hills, Yona. Cremation services will follow immediately at Our Lady of Peace Crematorium, Windward Hills, Yona.

Tags

Load entries